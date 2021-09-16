Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.10. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 581 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

