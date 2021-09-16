Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of AKU opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Akumin has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $211.88 million and a PE ratio of 238.00.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

