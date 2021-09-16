Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.60. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 34,672 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

