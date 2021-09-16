Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.