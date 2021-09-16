Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $91.96 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $324.16 or 0.00675631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $91.96 million and $8.40 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.95 or 0.00141628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00804235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

