Alchemy Pay (ACH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $106.84 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $243.92 million and approximately $106.84 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00285331 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00144859 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00211047 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

