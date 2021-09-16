Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.46

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $50.86 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00061734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00141209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.49 or 0.00801490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00046030 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

