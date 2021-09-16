Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.16 Million

Equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $53.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.30 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $67.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $225.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.74 million to $225.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $209.50 million, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $211.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $474.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

