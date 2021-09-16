Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Corp

Vision Capital Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,847 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 10.8% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $68,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total transaction of $1,557,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $199.01. 9,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.