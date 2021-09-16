Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the August 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ALFVY stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

