Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 156.9% in August

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the August 15th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ALF opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35. Alfi has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Get Alfi alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.