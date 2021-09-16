Algorand Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $10.84 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00004345 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00134809 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00550199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,783,693,865 coins and its circulating supply is 5,244,594,690 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.