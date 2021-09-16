Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $710.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $735.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $679.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

