Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

9/13/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$61.00.

9/1/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$62.00.

7/19/2021 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE:ATD.B traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.09. 379,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

