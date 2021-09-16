Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes accounts for approximately 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alkermes by 30.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 23,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

