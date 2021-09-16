All Sports Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. All Sports has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $955,385.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.66 or 0.00824822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046718 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

