All Sports Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $21.03 million and $1.42 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

