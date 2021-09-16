Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,112. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.06 and its 200 day moving average is $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

