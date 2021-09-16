Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Trading Up 4.1%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.93 and last traded at $100.93. Approximately 6,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 856,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

