Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €228.42 ($268.73).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €192.26 ($226.19) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €202.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €210.87.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

