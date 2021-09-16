Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

