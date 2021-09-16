AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 186.7% in August

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 46.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 77,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,785 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of NYSE CBH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

