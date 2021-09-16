Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

