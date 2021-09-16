Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

ALSN stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

