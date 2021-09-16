Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Down 53.8% in August

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALLT opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $543.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

