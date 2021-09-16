Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 49,088 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 210,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

