Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Almirall in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Almirall alerts:

OTCMKTS:LBTSF remained flat at $$15.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Almirall has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for the central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.