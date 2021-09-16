Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMTF opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

