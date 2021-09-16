Alpha Impact 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,720.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.