Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 1,015 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $968.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
