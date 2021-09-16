Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $56.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.00, but opened at $54.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 1,015 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $968.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

