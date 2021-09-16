Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 11,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 68,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Alpha Services and Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKF)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

