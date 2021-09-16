Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Down 10.5%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) shares were down 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 4,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 135,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several analysts have commented on TKNO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.