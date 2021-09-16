Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 8th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,871.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,767.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,470.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

