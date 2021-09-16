Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $18.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,885.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,767.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,470.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

