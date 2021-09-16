Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 7th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,442,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $38.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,849.94. 18,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,728.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

