Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $28.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,860.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2,431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.