Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $457,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $24.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,864.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,728.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.