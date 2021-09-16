AlphaValue Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Reduce

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

DLAKY opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

