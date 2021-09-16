ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.99 and last traded at $68.48. 96,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 122,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.