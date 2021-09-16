Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,069,400 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the August 15th total of 2,606,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 74.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alsea from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of ALSSF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

