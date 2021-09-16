Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,079 shares of company stock worth $24,016,104. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,592 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 105,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,669 shares of the software’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.78 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.