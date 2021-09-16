Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $4,576,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,079 shares of company stock worth $24,016,104. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ALTR opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.78 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $76.91.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
