Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC) Shares Up 5.7%

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.82. 48,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 897,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,808,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

