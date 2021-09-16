Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is PARK CIRCLE Co’s 10th Largest Position

PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 2.3% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. 46,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

