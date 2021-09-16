Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,500.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,323. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

