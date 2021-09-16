Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,761,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 174,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $599,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,475.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,455.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,335.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

