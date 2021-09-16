Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $15.64. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 233 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,673,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,879,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,727,000. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.