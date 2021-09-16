Amer Akhtar Purchases 1,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 309,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,678. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
