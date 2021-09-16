Amer Akhtar Purchases 1,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.28. 309,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,678. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

