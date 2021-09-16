Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.05. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

