AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $660.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a one year low of $345.19 and a one year high of $677.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

