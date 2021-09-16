American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,021,546 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,120,080 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.64% of American Airlines Group worth $912,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 170,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,048,074. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

